PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon’s legislative session ends on Sunday as lawmakers face back-to-back votes on a backlog of bills that were stalled by the Senate Republican-led walkout. After Democrats and Republicans reached a deal to end the walkout, Governor Tina Kotek said there is too much to be done for bipartisanship to not be an option.

The walkout, which started in early May, began after Republicans claimed bills introduced by Democrats were “unreadable” because they were written above a required reading level and called for Democratic Senate President Rob Wagner to step down from his leadership position.

“Laws are to be plainly written and easy to understand,” Senate Republicans said in a press release announcing the walkout. “When the majority of bill summaries written demand a post-graduate degree to understand what the bills do, we disenfranchise Oregonians across the state and violate the law in the process. It’s apparent that there are those in state government who think they can skirt around the rules to facilitate their extreme agenda by any means necessary.”

The walkout began as the Senate was set to vote on bills addressing abortion care rights, transgender healthcare and restrictions on ghost guns. Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) previously told KOIN 6 News he felt that the Senate was a “tyranny of the majority” by the Democratic party.

The walkout ended up stalling dozens of bills, cost at least 9 Republican senators and one independent senator re-election for unexcused absences under Measure 113 and led to Democratic leadership announcing $325 fines for participating in the walkout.

The 43-day walkout ended after Democrats made some concessions on bills addressing abortion and transgender healthcare and gun bills.

“I think it’s great that the legislature got back to work and finished or are on the path to finishing what they need to do. I think we need to assess where things ended up,” Governor Tina Kotek told KOIN 6 News — noting there will be another session in February.

“At this point, I don’t see a need for a special session. We could always do more, and we might have disagreements but I they’re going to end with good budgets and good investments on things that matter and my job as governor is to implement them and make sure they work,” Kotek said.

She added, “I think it’s good that they reached compromises. The work of Oregonians needed to get done, budgets need to get passed – we’re on track to pass the budgets – significant bills in addition to bills that had some changes were really important for the state.”

The governor said she hopes lawmakers can build off of the bipartisanship in order to focus on issues such as homelessness, housing, addiction and behavioral health along with and boosting early childhood literacy programs.

“I want to commend them for figuring it out and I hope we can build on the relationships that have developed here at the end of session so that when legislators are back in February, that we have a good, successful session for Oregon,” Kotek said. “We still have a housing and homelessness crisis, a mental health and addiction crisis, we want to make sure our early literacy rolls out well. We don’t have time for people to not be getting along so, hopefully we can figure it out.”

As the state grapples with a behavioral health and drug addiction crisis, Kotek says she supports Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s recent proposal to ban public drug use.

Wheeler’s proposal bans consumption of drugs in public spaces like sidewalks, streets and public rights-of-way whereas voter-approved Measure 110 decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs such as cocaine and methamphetamine.

Kotek says there is a bill in the Oregon legislature that would “make adjustments” to Measure 110 and “clarify roles” established under the law.

“My focus is making sure those folks who are getting those dollars are indeed expanding capacity for communities who need more recovery services. I do think we have to have a conversation of what can we do to make sure that if people are using drugs outside on the streets that there’s a better place for them to be,” Kotek said.

The governor added, “I think Mayor Wheeler, in particular, is saying we did legalize outdoor drug use, we did say we wouldn’t arrest you if you have a little bit of drugs. We have to have some balance here and I think he’s probably approaching it in a way that will probably be helpful.”

In addition to Wheeler’s drug proposal — which the mayor’s office says will be brought to City Council on Wednesday — he also proposed a City Council-passed daytime camping ban in public spaces. Kotek says she is supportive of similar time, place and manner restrictions to address homelessness.

“I do support time, place and manner ordinances. I think it’s appropriate for cities to say where people can be for health and safety reasons and other reasons, I also think it’s important that once you set those up, that you’re providing the services that people need if they can’t be camping outside. I think the one challenge of Portland is going to be do we have enough day shelter and day placements for people to go when they can’t be in a tent or the street.”