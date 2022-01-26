Kristof files final appeal to run for Oregon governor

FILE – Former New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof talks about his candidacy for governor of Oregon, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Portland, Ore. Elections officials in Oregon are seeking more information to determine whether Kristof meets the residency requirements to run for the office. (AP Photo/Sara Cline, File)

The state Supreme Court must decide the question before March 17, when 2022 primary election ballots must be printed.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN 6 News media partner.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — In a case that has attracted national attention, former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof accused Secretary of State Shemia Fagan of too narrowly defining the term “resident” to prevent him from running for governor in his final Oregon Supreme Court response on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Kristof, who was raised in Oregon and owns property in the state he has repeatedly lived on, is challenging Fagan’s ruling that he has not lived in the state for the three years required by the Oregon Constitution, in large part because he registered and voted in New York in recent years.

Kristof responded that “resident” is more a matter of intent that is not limited by technicalities like driver’s licenses and voter registrations.

“The Oregon Constitution has room enough to accommodate the lives of real people like Kristof. He has been a resident of the state for many years, his ties to Oregon are deep and abiding, and voters — not elections officials — should decide his suitability to be Governor,” Kristof’s lawyers said the Jan. 26 filing.

There is no deadline for the court to decide the case, although ballots for the May 2022 election must be printed by March 17.

The case has been covered by many national news outlets. Kristof filed as a Democrat opposing former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotak of North Portland and State Treasurer Tobias Read. When fellow Democrat Fagan disqualified him, Kristof responded by attacking a failed Democrat political establishment.

Kristof has been supported by former Oregon secretaries of state who have recommended a broad reading of the term resident. His nomination is opposed by a group of Oregon people of color who accuse Kristof of using his white male privilege to quality for the ballot.

The final Kristof response can be found here.