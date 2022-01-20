Kristof should stay off ballot, Fagan says

KRISTYNA WENTZ-GRAFF / OPB – Nick Kristof speaks with media, answering questions about his campaign for Oregon governor, Oct. 27, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church of Portland.

The Oregon Secretary of State responds to the appeal of her ruling at the Oregon Supreme Court.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said the Oregon Supreme Court should keep former New York Times columnist off the ballot as a Democrat nominee for governor on Thursday, Jan. 20.

The filing responded to an appeal by Kristof of her previous ruling that he is not eligible to run for governor, primary because he lived and voted out of state before the three-year residency requirement in the Oregon Constitution.

“My focus throughout this process has been to make sure Oregonians can trust the accuracy of their ballots,” Secretary Fagan said.”I have a duty to Oregon voters to make sure every candidate on their ballot is qualified to serve.”

Kristof has argued that he was raised in Oregon and considers the state his home, only moved out for education and employment, and maintains property in the state that he and his family repeatedly returns to and lives in.

The pending court decision has both short and long term implications. Kristof has raised for more money than any other Democrat contender, including former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek and State Treasurer Tobias Read. The decision may also affect the voting rights of other Oregonians who have multiple residences they do not consider their homes.

The Secretary of State’s filing can be found here.