Lawmakers stall over Oregon redistricting as deadline looms

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republicans in the Oregon House failed to show up for a floor session on Saturday, thwarting majority Democrats’ attempts to pass new political maps before a looming deadline.

The absence of GOP lawmakers denied the House a quorum, meaning there weren’t enough members present to formally begin work.

Saturday evening Democratic House Speaker Tina Kotek announced that the House would adjourn until 9 a.m. Monday. Kotek said if a quorum isn’t reached by 9:30 a.m. the session will end.

The Legislature has until the end of the day on Monday to participate in the once-a-decade job of redrawing the state’s political districts, including a new, sixth U.S. House seat.