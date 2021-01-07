Local lawmakers want Trump removed from office

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The day after violent protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington D.C., senior lawmakers from Oregon and Washington are calling for President Trump to be removed from office.

Several suggested that Trump be prosecuted for a crime or even removed under the Constitution’s 25th Amendment.

Oregon’s senior senator, Ron Wyden, called on his Cabinet to take action.

“As I said last night Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to our democracy. His Cabinet must use the 25th amendment to act. And if Mike Pence and Trump’s “see-no-evil” Cabinet don’t have the stomach to do their duty, Congress should re-convene to impeach this dangerous man,” he tweeted.

Senator Jeff Merkley joined the call and said Trump is “absolutely unfit and should be removed from office.”

Washington State Senator Patty Murray also expressed support.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer also called on Trump’s Cabinet to remove him from office following Wednesday’s violent assault on the Capitol by the president’s supporters.

In a statement Thursday, Schumer said the attack on the Capitol “was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president.” He added, “This president should not hold office one day longer.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.