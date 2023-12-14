PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Representatives from Oregon and Washington are speaking out after the United States House voted on party lines to open a formal inquiry into impeaching President Biden Wednesday afternoon.

Several area lawmakers defended their stances on their respective votes in statements later that evening.

“An impeachment inquiry is just what it sounds like — a search for facts regarding serious allegations against President Biden,” said Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR 5th District), who voted to open the impeachment inquiry. “Opening a formal inquiry is a significant step, and it should be treated solemnly and without political maneuvering or grandstanding. Like all Americans, I want the three committees of jurisdiction to seek the truth through a fair, dignified, and just process that focuses on transparency and accountability.”

Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-OR 2nd District), voted the same, stating “There is evidence that President Biden knew, was involved in, and benefited from influence peddling, bribery, and abuse of power. We must ensure accountability is upheld.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR 1st District) called the outcome “disappointing” and that House Republicans are “choosing to use our limited time on a baseless impeachment inquiry.” Bonamici also added, “As elected officials, we have a responsibility to serve our constituents—not political ambitions.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA 7th District) called the impeachment inquiry a “sham” based on “absolutely zero evidence.” She continued, “Rather than focus on what working families across America need, extreme MAGA Republicans would rather pull political stunts. It’s shameful.”

That sentiment was echoed by Rep. Derek Kilmer (D-WA 6th District). “The American people want Congress to bring down costs for families, protect reproductive rights, and fix our democracy,” commented Kilmer. “Instead, despite having no evidence, extreme Republicans in D.C. are wasting time and taxpayer dollars on an illegitimate impeachment inquiry.”

According to The Hill, Republicans say that they are still missing key testimony and documents to move the inquiry forward. But have warned they see brewing court battles ahead as they proceed.