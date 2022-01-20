Marc Thielman on running for Oregon governor, top issues, what’s going right

In their words, candidates respond to a KOIN questionnaire. Unless noted, this is the response in its entirety

KOIN 6 News contacted candidates who are planning to run for Oregon governor in 2022, asking them to respond to these three questions:

Why are you running for governor?

In your opinion, what are the top three issues Oregon is facing right now?

What is something you believe is going right in Oregon and how would you like to continue to build on it?

Marc Thielman is running as a Republican. Here are his responses:

Why are you running for governor?

As a public school superintendent, I am answering the call to stand up against failed policies and do what’s right to protect Oregonians from radical ideologies that are causing direct and indirect harm to our personal and religious freedoms, families, schools, economy, safety, livelihoods and our way of life!

In your opinion, what are the top three issues Oregon is facing right now?

Unchecked emergency powers threatening our state and federally protected constitutional rights via edicts from Governor Kate Brown and the sheer lack of law, order, and accountability creating uncertainty, safety issues, effective management of resources and progressively worse outcomes—including more poverty, suicides and greater housing insecurity and homelessness—for Oregonians across the state.

An education system that continues to ignore parents, that has been perpetually failing Oregon children and families, setting up our youth for troubled times ahead. We need to offer a more equalisitic approach through school choice and a right to an education that serves the individual student by teaching them how to think—not what to think.

Overzealous corporate special-interest led policies like mandated one-size-fits-all medical treatments that put profits ahead of people, pushing out thousands upon thousands of once “hero” Oregon frontline healthcare workers, educators, and first responders out of jobs, threatening the very critical infrastructure needed while maligning those that exercise their right to full informed consent who take a stand against coercion and forced medicine. We need to trust the individual to make informed decisions about what is put in their body.

What is something you believe is going right in Oregon and how would you like to continue to build on it?

Oregon is experiencing a continued surge in a statewide grassroots awakening that is transcending traditional political divides: Democrats, Independents, NAVs, and Republicans alike are finding common ground around parental rights, bodily autonomy and personal liberties. This common ground is fueling a desire for new leadership that is open minded, pro-family, pro-parents rights, supportive of medical freedom and school choice, respectful of constitutional safeguards, and tolerant of patriotism and peaceful demonstrations from advocacy groups. Government exists to serve the people and not the other way around. Governor Brown and the far progressive left have abandoned traditional Oregon values and have chosen to serve their ideological agenda instead of the people. An agenda that is oppressive, coercive, anti-individual and arguably reminiscent of a time past in American history we have sworn never to repeat in our nation, as well as here at home in our beautiful state of Oregon.

Editor’s Note: KOIN 6 News made minor adjustments to spelling, capitalization and punctuation in the responses the gubernatorial candidates submitted.