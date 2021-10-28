McLeod-Skinner announces run for 5th Congressional District

by: Hailey Dunn

File Photo of Jamie McLeod-Skinner. Aug. 6, 2018 (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jamie McLeod-Skinner announced Thursday morning she is running for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District. 

Rep. Kurt Schrader is currently holding the position. Schrader’s 2020 opponent, Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba has endorsed McLeod-Skinner.

She has worked as an attorney, regional planner and small business in the past.  While working as an Interim City Manager in Talent McLeod-Skinner led the disaster recovery team amid the devastating wildfire season. 

McLeod-Skinner, a Democrat, from Central Oregon said in a statement that she will “bring a hands-on approach to the challenges in both urban and rural areas.”

According to the statement, McLeod-Skinner is well-versed in topics including climate change and disaster recovery along with concerns regarding the lack of affordable housing, education and healthcare.

McLeod-Skinner would be the first out LGBTQ+ member of Congress in Oregon if elected.

The state has recently undergone redistricting which has dramatically reshaped District 5, according to a statement released from McLeod-Skinner. There is a large number of new voters from Clackamas and Deschutes County.

She has received several endorsements across the district, including State Senator Kayse Jama and Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang.

