McLeod-Skinner announces run for 5th Congressional District

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jamie McLeod-Skinner announced Thursday morning she is running for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District.

Rep. Kurt Schrader is currently holding the position. Schrader’s 2020 opponent, Milwaukie Mayor Mark Gamba has endorsed McLeod-Skinner.

She has worked as an attorney, regional planner and small business in the past. While working as an Interim City Manager in Talent McLeod-Skinner led the disaster recovery team amid the devastating wildfire season.

McLeod-Skinner, a Democrat, from Central Oregon said in a statement that she will “bring a hands-on approach to the challenges in both urban and rural areas.”

According to the statement, McLeod-Skinner is well-versed in topics including climate change and disaster recovery along with concerns regarding the lack of affordable housing, education and healthcare.

McLeod-Skinner would be the first out LGBTQ+ member of Congress in Oregon if elected.

The state has recently undergone redistricting which has dramatically reshaped District 5, according to a statement released from McLeod-Skinner. There is a large number of new voters from Clackamas and Deschutes County.

She has received several endorsements across the district, including State Senator Kayse Jama and Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang.