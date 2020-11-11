Merkley: AG Bill Barr has ‘corrupted Department of Justice’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sen. Jeff Merkley, always an outspoken critic of the Trump Administration and those in it, launched a blistering Twitter thread on Tuesday against Attorney General Bill Barr.

Merkley, the Oregon Democrat who was just re-elected to the Senate, laid out what he called “an abuse of the DOJ” and said Barr “serves Trump, not the law, not the people.”

He spoke with KOIN 6 News about some of Barr’s actions that Merkley said “corrupted the DOJ.”

THREAD: AG Barr has abused his office & corrupted the DOJ. This latest abuse of DOJ to cast doubt on the results of our election fits into a disturbing pattern I call #BarrGate. He serves Trump, not the law, not the people. Here’s a partial list of his horrific abuses of power: — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) November 10, 2020

Merkley also talked about his concerns about the transition of power from President Trump to President-elect Joe Biden — and what he thinks Trump might do after Christmas.

Also Tuesday, Merkley announced funding to help Oregon, hemp farming and wine grapes impacted by the wildfire smoke.

He also reminded Oregonians about the November 16 deadline to apply to FEMA for relief from the Labor Day wildfires.

