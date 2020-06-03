Merkley on George Floyd issues, Trump, pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a brief interview inbetween Senate votes, Sen. Jeff Merkley spoke with KOIN 6 News about the issues brought up by death of George Floyd underneath the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

He also spoke about President Trump’s inability to connect with and bring the American people together.

Merkley also provided updates to what Congress is doing to help alleviate the effects of the ongoing pandemic.

Watch the video for the full details.