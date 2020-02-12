Merkley: Oregon primary may play role in Dems nomination

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The tight races among Democratic candidates seeking to become the presidential nominee for the party may benefit Oregon’s primary.

“By the time Super Tuesday happened four years ago, Hillary [Clinton] essentially won,” Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon told KOIN 6 News on Wednesday. “But this time it’s more likely that it’ll be up in the air when it comes to Oregon. We might actually see these candidates bringing their swarms of volunteers into our state.”

Oregon’s 2020 Democratic primary takes place Tuesday, May 19 — more than two months after Super Tuesday, when the largest amount of U.S. states hold primary elections and caucuses. Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Massachusetts Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia will have primaries while Colorado and Minnesota have caucuses.

On the top of Merkley’s agenda Wednesday was the introduction of a new bill aimed to combat plastic pollution. The Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act of 2020 seeks to phase out “unnecessary, single-use plastic products” and to hold corporations accountable for wasteful products. Furthermore, the bill would reduce wasteful packaging and reform a “broken waste and recycling collection system.”

“This single-use plastic is poisoning us in all kinds of ways,” said Merkley. “Through our food and breathing, each of us ingest the equivalent of a credit card of plastic each week. The chemicals that are in these plastics are endocrine disruptors that can contribute to health problems including breast cancer and prostate cancer.”

U.S. Senator Tom Udall (D-N.M.) and Representatives Alan Lowenthal (D-Calif.) and Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) have sponsored the bill along with Merkley.

“After decades of treating our land, waterways, and oceans as plastic waste dumping grounds, we now face a global plastic pollution crisis,” said Lowenthal in a release. “Recent scientific studies show that plastic waste particles are now found everywhere we look—in the soil, in the rainwater, in the food chain, and even inside our own bodies.

Merkley also said he thought it was “completely inappropriate” for the Department of Justice to override prosecutors sentencing recommendations in the Roger Stone case. He added the issue speaks to the “imperial presidency, a president who feels he can do anything” since his impeachment acquittal.

