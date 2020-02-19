Metro postpones homeless services measure

A homeless camp in the Overlook neighborhood, near N. Montana and Failing in Portland, January 27, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Metro Council will postpone voting to refer a homeless services funding measure until next week, following last-minute confusion over how much money its current proposal would raise.

The council had been scheduled to refer the measure to the May 19 primary election ballot during its weekly meeting on Thursday, Feb. 20, according to The Portland Tribune.

During a Tuesday work session, the council was told it would raise $175 million a year. But after the session, the council learned it would only raise $135 million a year.

As a result, the council will consider discussing the proposal with supporters and will not vote until next Tuesday or Thursday, according to Metro spokesman Nich Christensen.

The HereTogether advocacy organization has requested a measure to raise up to $300 million a year for a variety of homeless services, including rent subsidies and social services, such as addiction and mental health treatment to help keep the chronically homeless housed.

Metro is considering a 1% tax on the personal incomes of individuals earning above $125,000 a year and couples earning more than $250,000 a year. The council was told that would raise $175 million a year at the Tuesday’s work session, which is less than supporters want. That figure was dropped even further to $135 million a year after the session.

Metro President Lynn Peterson blamed miscommunication by staff working on the measure for the problem. She promised to keep working with the HereTogether coalition on the measure.

“The Metro Council is clear they are dedicated to addressing our region’s homelessness crisis. A miscommunication led to an inaccurate estimate of what a regional income tax on high earners would raise,” Peterson said Tuesday night. “The goal remains the same: To provide supportive housing services for every person experiencing chronic homelessness in our region, and help as many people as possible who are on the brink of homelessness around greater Portland.”

The Portland Business Alliance opposes the income tax but has proposed a payroll tax that could raise $250 million or more a year for homeless services. Metro councilors have so far dismissed that idea, however.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN 6 News media partner