PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Metro President Lynn Peterson is running for the Oregon 5th Congressional District seat occupied by Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in 2024.

Peterson told Pamplin Media Group she is very concerned about the “culture war” agenda pushed by first-termer Chavez-DeRemer and other members of her caucus. Peterson said they are dividing the country and not contributing to solutions to the serious problems it faces.

“I have spent my career working in local, regional, and state governments building coalitions to address urgent issues, from affordable housing to transportation, economic recovery and job creation,” said Peterson, a transportation engineer and planner by training. “Yet for all the hard work here in our Oregon communities, Congress is not doing its part — ideological politicians are more intent on culture wars than helping working people, more interested in rolling back fundamental rights than protecting our small cities and rural communities.”

Congressional District 5 includes the cities of Aurora, Beavercreek, Bend, Canby, Gladstone, Lake Oswego, Milwaukie, Molalla, Oregon City, West Linn and Wilsonville.

Chavez-DeRemer took office this January. She’s the former mayor of Happy Valley.

