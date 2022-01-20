Michael Trimble on running for Oregon governor, top issues, what’s going right

In their words, candidates respond to a KOIN questionnaire. Unless noted, this is the response in its entirety

KOIN 6 News contacted candidates who are planning to run for Oregon governor in 2022, asking them to respond to these three questions:

Why are you running for governor?

In your opinion, what are the top three issues Oregon is facing right now?

What is something you believe is going right in Oregon and how would you like to continue to build on it?

Michael Trimble is running as a Democrat. Here are his responses:

Why are you running for governor?

I am running for governor because this state needs somebody who will not sit on his hands seeking reelection every term. Instead, the state needs an advocate who will expand OHP [Oregon Health Plan] to all Oregonians making under $93,600. Oregon needs a governor who can will affordable housing into reality by finally lowering these sky high out of economic reach rents giving Oregonians the biggest wage hike ever. Being a blue trifecta state, there is no reason why we cannot eliminate homelessness once and for all. I will make Oregon the first state in the union to achieve this “mission impossible” of a dream.

In your opinion, what are the top three issues Oregon is facing right now?

Going back to the reasons I am running for governor, the three top issues Oregon is facing right now are cost of living, still too many uninsured/underinsured despite Obamacare, and COVID-19. By universalizing healthcare and rent with fixed pricing structures, I will bring down the cost of living dramatically since, after all, housing and healthcare are two of the biggest budgetary items facing Oregonians. While I do not support mandating COVID-19 immunizations, I do strongly encourage every Oregonian getting vaccinated even if that means providing financial incentives to reach this goal.

What is something you believe is going right in Oregon and how would you like to continue to build on it?

Despite the hurdles facing Oregon, I am proud of the progressive steps the state has taken on combating climate change. I will continue that by phasing out all gasoline/diesel fueled vehicles driven by Oregonians by 2036. I will impose a carbon tax on all out of state motorists not driving a 100% electric vehicle passing through our state. That being said, I am very much open to working with the fossil fuel industry provided they can sustainably and environmentally carry out their operations. The fossil fuel industry provides countless jobs, and in these troubling times, Oregonians more than ever need dependable, reliable and well paying employment.

Editor’s Note: KOIN 6 News made minor adjustments to spelling, capitalization and punctuation in the responses the gubernatorial candidates submitted.