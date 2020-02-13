MIT: Hackers could alter ballots from Oregon voting app

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has found serious security concerns in a voting app used in elections in West Virginia, Denver, Oregon and Utah.

The report on the Voatz app was released Thursday. It found that attackers could “alter, stop or expose how an individual has voted” and said the app’s voter identification methods pose potential privacy issues.

The Boston-based Voatz has disputed the research methods, issuing a statement that said the analysts used an old version of the app and accused them of acting in “bad faith.”

The company noted it hasn’t had any reported issues in its counting of less than 600 votes.

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden asked Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno to warn counties about this app and other forms of internet voting.

Experts in election security are against submitting ballots over the internet.

In a statement, Wyden said:

“We share a common goal of making it easier for Oregonians serving in the military or otherwise living overseas to vote. I look forward to working with you to explore ways to do so, including, if appropriate, introducing federal legislation to provide states with additional resources. However, the security and integrity of Oregon’s elections must always come first.”

