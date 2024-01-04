PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners asked a group of Oregon lawmakers to ban public drug use at an annual legislative breakfast held on Jan. 3.

During the meeting, Commissioner Julia Brim-Edwards asked the group of 13 lawmakers to give Multnomah County’s district attorney more power to better prosecute offenders for drug crimes. She also requested additional funding for addiction treatment and recovery services.

“The goal is to give the Courts an authentic and effective alternative to sending people with substance use disorders to jail,” the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners said in a statement.

Multnomah County’s lack of public defenders has also affected the county’s ability to prosecute people for drug crimes, the county said.

“Addressing the crippling shortage of public defenders is also a priority — a request echoed by District Attorney Schmidt,” the board said. “Because people charged with crimes have a constitutional right to an attorney, the shortage of public defenders has led to felony cases being routinely dismissed by the courts.”