Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
2020 Protests
Coronavirus
Coronavirus: By the numbers
Kindness During Crisis
Oregon
Washington
Your Local Election Headquarters
National
Washington DC
International
Civic Affairs
Environment
Lifestyle
Weird
Entertainment
MysteryWire.com
Top Stories
Utah couple married 70 years die hours apart: ‘Grandma wasn’t going to let him go by himself’
Multnomah County needs on-call election workers
Video
Families remember lives of drowned youth pastor, 11-year-old
Video
Joe Biden officially nominated as the Democratic nominee
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Webcams
Climate Corner
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Ski Conditions
KOIN 6 Weather Kids
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Special Reports
KOIN 6 Unsolved
Education
Where We Live
Women Crush Wednesday
Wednesday’s Child
Positive Vibes
Video
KOIN 6 Live Newscasts
KOIN Live Stream Events
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
Podcasts
Your Weather Podcast
Coronavirus Podcast
Ducking Around
Beaver Smack
Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc
AM Extra
Sports
KOIN 6 Blitz
Athlete of the Week
NFL
MLS
MLB
NBA
Community
Write From the Start
Giving
Community Champions
Contests
Eye on the Northwest
6 Things
Second Chance Pets
SOLVE
Shop Local
Local Events
About Us
KOIN Transmission
Portland’s CW
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 Mobile Apps
KOIN 6 Email Alerts
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN EEO Public File Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Multnomah County needs on-call election workers
Politics
Posted:
Aug 18, 2020 / 10:20 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Aug 18, 2020 / 10:20 PM PDT
Twitter News Widget
Trending Stories
Night 82: County office building set on fire, riot declared
Video
Alleged attacker of Portland driver identified, sought
Video
MultCo DA: Attack on driver ‘will not be tolerated’
Video
Hurricane Genevieve intensifies in the Eastern Pacific; will it bring moisture to the PNW?
Video
Death toll nears 400 after 9 new COVID deaths reported
Video
Don't Miss
Sign up for KOIN 6’s Coronavirus Updates newsletter
Video
Coronavirus by the numbers in the PNW
More Don't Miss