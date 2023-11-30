PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Multnomah County commissioners unanimously approved a resolution on Thursday to rename Sauvie Island Bridge in an effort to recognize Indigenous communities that lived on the land.

Commissioners approved the name Wapato Bridge which was proposed by the Bridge Renaming Council. The county convened the council, which is made up of tribal representatives, for the project.

The resolution states “The County should embrace ways to re-indigenize our landscape to celebrate the people who lost life, land, language and more during the introduction of federal-Indian policies.”

County commissioners also recognized the island’s cultural significance as part of the tribal trade network on the Columbia and Willamette Rivers, noting Chinookan relatives, known as the Multnomah, lived in 15 villages on the island.

“Multnomah County acknowledges not only that we are conducting business on the ancestral homelands of tribal nations, but that the termination era was meant to strip Native people of their identity and culture. Today, we have the opportunity to support the reclaiming and celebration of that identity and culture in a public way and in partnership with tribal governments,” the resolution continues.

The vote comes one year after the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners voted to rename the bridge as recommended by the county’s Advisory Committee on Sustainability and Innovation.

According to Multnomah County, Sauvie Island Bridge was built in 1950 and provided a gateway from urban and industrial areas to the agricultural island north of Portland. The bridge was later replaced in 2008 to support the weight of modern trucks and improve lanes for vehicles, bikes, and pedestrians, and improve resistance to earthquakes.

The renaming also marks Multnomah County’s first formal consultation process with tribal governments.