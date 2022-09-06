PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Portland Tuesday afternoon to highlight the Inflation Reduction Act that she says will lower energy costs and help the climate crisis.



Oregon is getting a lot of attention from national political leaders — showing the state has some highly competitive races they want to win that could affect the balance of power in Washington D.C.

The Democratic House Speaker visited Energy Trust of Oregon and met with Congressman Earl Blumenauer and Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici.

The speaker is also in Portland to raise money for Democratic congressional candidates working to keep the U.S. House controlled by Democrats in November.



Furthermore, there’s a national focus on Oregon’s 5th District race between Democrat Jamie McLeod Skinner and Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer as well as the race for the newly-created 6th District. There is a lot of attention on Southwest Washington’s Congressional district race as well.

In August, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was in Oregon to fundraise for Republican Congressional candidates.