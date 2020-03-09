New ballot design catches WA voters off guard

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Voters in Washington state are noticing a major change to their ballots for the 2020 Presidential Primary: they’re required to declare a party on the outside of the envelope.

There used to be a privacy flap that hung over the section where voters would declare their party affiliation, but it was removed following the 2016 primaries.

“I’m OK with [the change],” said Alishia Topper, a voter in Vancouver. “I’ve heard from others that they’ve had some concern. I figured it’s the primary you are voting for a candidate in a party system so you should have to indicate. It’s OK with me.”

Anyone who leaves the selection blank will not have their votes counted, according to Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey. Additionally, a vote for a candidate with a different party affiliation than that of the voter will also be disqualified. However, a voter can vote for whomever they choose in the November general election.

Despite the change to the ballot, Clark County election officials said they have been seeing a bigger turnout than 2016.

“We got about 12 thousand in this morning,” said Kimsey. “[It’s a] pretty good chunk. We think we will be right at 50 percent.”

By comparison, 36% of voters turned out for the 2016 primaries. However, March of 2020 is a much different picture than May of 2016 for Washingtonians. The state’s Republican primary was virtually meaningless in 2016 as Donald Trump had already secured the nomination by the time it was held. Democrats held their caucuses two months earlier when the contest was down to Bernie Sanders and eventual nominee Hillary Clinton.