PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek announced on Wednesday she is forming an artificial intelligence advisory council to explore how the state government can use the technology.

The Oregon State Government AI Advisory Council, which was established under an executive order, will consist of at most 15 members, who “must have a commitment to data ethics and data equity.”

“Artificial intelligence is an important new frontier, bringing the potential for substantial benefits to our society, as well as risks we must prepare for,” Gov. Kotek said. “This rapidly developing technological landscape leads to questions that we must take head-on, including concerns regarding ethics, privacy, equity, security, and social change. “

Kotek noted the state will have usage policies to encourage diversity, equity, and inclusion, and acceptable use of AI — including ways to protect personally identifiable information.

She furthered, “It has never been more essential to ensure the safe and beneficial use of artificial intelligence – and I look forward to seeing the work this council produces. We want to continue to foster an environment for innovation while also protecting individual and civil rights.”

So far, council members include the Oregon State Chief Information Officer — who will chair the council — the Oregon State Chief Data Officer, a representative from Kotek’s Racial Justice Council, the Department of Administrative Services Cultural Change Officer, and an additional agency member who will be appointed by the governor.

Kotek will appoint up to an additional eight members, which may include community organizers with expertise in data justice, AI experts from state universities, and representatives from local governments.

The state lawmakers — including the President of the Senate and Speaker of the House — will also select council members from both chambers.

The council will have six months to submit a framework of their recommendations to the governor and up to a year to submit their final recommendations.