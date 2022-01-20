Nick Hess on running for Oregon governor, top issues, what’s going right

In their words, candidates respond to a KOIN questionnaire. Unless noted, this is the response in its entirety

KOIN 6 News contacted candidates who are planning to run for Oregon governor in 2022, asking them to respond to these three questions:

Why are you running for governor?

In your opinion, what are the top three issues Oregon is facing right now?

What is something you believe is going right in Oregon and how would you like to continue to build on it?

Nick Hess is running as a Republican. Here are his responses:

Why are you running for governor?

I am running to bring Oregonians together and find common ground to solve our state’s most pressing issues. Oregon needs to look to the legacies of Mark Hatfield, Tom McCall, and Vic Atiyeh. I will reach across the aisle to create more opportunities for generations to come. I am not a professional politician. I am a successful business leader and uniquely suited to make the necessary changes. I will do what is best for Oregon.

In your opinion, what are the top three issues Oregon is facing right now?

Securing Public Safety

Ending the Homelessness Crisis

Strengthening Education

Oregonians want to work and raise their families in communities that are safe and prosperous. I will fight for an Oregon that is pristine, peaceful, and welcoming. Please visit www.votehess.com.

What is something you believe is going right in Oregon and how would you like to continue to build on it?

Portland Street Response and CAHOOTS in Eugene serve as successful models of how communities can best serve citizens with mental health, addiction, and homelessness issues. In addition, I have had the great pleasure to visit several private nonprofit homeless service organizations and they are doing critical work. But we need to do more to support these organizations. And we need to expand the number of mental health beds available by cutting the red tape. We need to end wasteful government spending and leverage technology to better serve people.

Editor’s Note: KOIN 6 News made minor adjustments to spelling, capitalization and punctuation in the responses the gubernatorial candidates submitted.