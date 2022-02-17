Oregon courts rule Kristof isn’t eligible to run for governor

FILE – Former New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof talks about his candidacy for governor of Oregon, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Portland, Ore. Elections officials in Oregon are seeking more information to determine whether Kristof meets the residency requirements to run for the office. (AP Photo/Sara Cline, File)

The Oregon Supreme Court released its ruling on Kristof's qualifications for governor on Thursday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Supreme Court ruled Nicholas Kristof does not meet the requirement to run for governor, ending a months-long debate over the Yamhill native’s residency.

The courts released the ruling Thursday morning.

Kristof is holding a press conference following the court’s announcement at 10 a.m. His press conference is slated to begin at 10 a.m. KOIN 6 News will provide updates here.

According to court documents, Kristof had been a New York resident since 2000. Though he has previously lived in Oregon, Kristof didn’t reestablish residence in 2019 which was necessary for him to qualify for the 2022 gubernatorial run.

The decision comes nearly a month after the Oregon Elections Division said it would reject Kristof’s gubernatorial run. The office said Kristof did not meet the requirements to be a candidate for governor because a candidate needs “to have been a ‘resident within this state’ for three years before the election.”

On Jan. 26, Kristof filed a final appeal after the Oregon Elections Division said it would reject his gubernatorial run.

“I have full confidence in Oregon’s courts and I’m looking forward to their decision,” Kristof said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

The New York Times columnist was registered to vote in New York state “as recently as 2020,” according to a letter from the Oregon Secretary of State’s office to Kristof’s campaign in December 2021.