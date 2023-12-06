Free Speech for People argues that Donald Trump is ineligible for the presidency because he violated the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Non-profit Free Speech for People filed a lawsuit in the Oregon Supreme Court on Wednesday asking the high court to bar former President Donald Trump from the state’s ballot due to his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of five individual Oregon voters by Free Speech for People and Oregon co-counsel Jason Kafoury — of Kafoury & McDougal and Daniel Meek — against Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade.

Free Speech for People argues that Donald Trump is ineligible for the presidency because he violated the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause, which states no one holding public office “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

“Donald Trump violated his oath of office and incited a violent insurrection that attacked the U.S. Capitol, threatened the assassination of the Vice President and congressional leaders, and disrupted the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in our nation’s history,” said Ron Fein, legal director at Free Speech For People. “Our predecessors understood that oath-breaking insurrectionists will do it again, and worse, if allowed back into power, so they enacted the Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause to protect the republic from people like Trump. Trump is legally barred from the ballot and election officials must follow this constitutional mandate.”

“The United States Constitution makes Donald Trump ineligible to run for or serve in any public office in the country, let alone President,” attorney Jason Kafoury added. “All Oregon voters, including the plaintiffs, have a well-established right to have only eligible candidates on the ballot. Since Secretary of State Griffin-Valade has announced that Trump will be on the primary ballot unless a court orders otherwise, we are seeking a court order preventing Trump from being on the ballot.”

The Oregon Supreme Court filing comes one week after Griffin-Valade announced she does not have the authority to remove Trump from the state’s primary ballot after Free Speech for People called on her to issue a temporary rule – and later a declaratory ruling – that Trump is ineligible from the Oregon ballot.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Griffin-Valade’s office said “The Secretary believes that she made the right decision to rely on the advice of DOJ regarding the presidential primary election. As indicated in her initial statement, she will of course follow any direction received from the court.”

This is among Free Speech for People’s latest legal challenges to Trump’s candidacy as the organization says they’ve written letters to secretaries of state and chief election officials in all 50 states and the District of Columbia in an effort to “hold insurrectionists accountable” for the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The organization filed similar challenges in Minnesota and Michigan, in which the latter case is pending an appeal.

On Nov. 17, a Colorado district court judge found that Trump engaged in insurrection under the Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause, FSFP noted. However, the judge also ruled Trump is not disqualified based on the meaning of “office” and “officer” in the clause. FSFP filed an amicus brief in support of an appeal in the Colorado Supreme Court led by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.