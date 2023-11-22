PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Non-profit Free Speech For People sent a letter to the Oregon secretary of state on Tuesday calling for former President Donald Trump to be banned from the Oregon ballot after his involvement in the January 6 insurrection.

This challenge is the latest from Free Speech For People, which issued similar challenges in Michigan and Minnesota. The organization describes itself as a national non-partisan group that is focusing on holding insurrectionists accountable “for their role in the violent assault on American democracy.”

In their letter, Free Speech For People and Oregon Co-Counsel Jason Kafoury of Kafoury & McDougal and Daniel Meeks, argues that Trump should be disqualified from the primary and general election ballots under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The group is asking Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade for a temporary rule and later a declaratory ruling disqualifying Trump from the ballot.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment in the United States Constitution states no one holding public office “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”

The letter states “With the urgency of an approaching primary election, we urge you to address this critical issue now. Mr. Trump’s conduct encouraging the ‘Big Lie’ of a stolen election, encouraging and inciting an insurrection, and facilitating that insurrection by refusing to intervene to stop it despite urgent requests that he do so and by supervising subordinates who actively blocked the National Guard from assisting the besieged Capitol Police, renders him ineligible for any federal office, including that of president.”

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, the letter asks the secretary to respond by Dec. 1, 2023.

Secretary Griffin-Valade’s office tells KOIN 6 News she is considering her decision on the matter.

In addition to their challenges to bar Trump from the ballot in Minnesota and Michigan — which is pending an appeal — Free Speech For People notes they filed charges in 2022 against Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and former North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn for their roles in the January 6 insurrection.

The organization says even though those legal challenges did not result in disqualification — because Cawthorn lost his primary as the challenge was pending, and a judge found insufficient evidence of Greene’s involvement — they argue this still set a legal precedent for their challenge of Trump’s candidacy.

The group also pointed to a September 2022 case in New Mexico, in which a judge banned Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin from holding office under the insurrectionist disqualification clause.

The non-profit argues that states should have the legal authority to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, and that these challenges do not violate a candidate’s constitutional rights, and that a criminal charge is not required for these challenges.

Chris Shortell, associate professor of political science at Portland State University, explains, “Section 3 of the 14th Amendment hasn’t come up very often since it was adopted, but it was a provision that was included in the 14th Amendment to keep people who had been in office during the Civil War as part of the Confederacy from running for office again. It says that anyone who participates in an insurrection or aids and abets enemies of the United States after having taken an oath to uphold the Constitution, can’t hold federal office after that.”

He says based on the 14th Amendment, “anyone who was involved in what would be regarded as an insurrection, that they should be barred from serving in office.”

The professor says there is no requirement for anyone to be convicted in order to be disqualified from office under the amendment — adding that Trump’s ballot eligibility is a question for states.

“We just don’t have a whole lot of court guidance about the implementation of Section 3 about how it works. And the truth is that it varies significantly from state to state. So, this is really an individual state question, and not even on the merits of whether Donald Trump qualifies under Section 3 for disqualification from office, but on whether you can even bring a challenge about that or not. There’s tremendous variation across the states, and there are some real barriers to success for some of these attempts,” Shortell said.

He furthered, “There are different rules in different states that are going to govern what you can do and how you might challenge a candidate’s inclusion on the ballot. If they’re successful in excluding Donald Trump from the ballot in the primary election, then Donald Trump would not become the Republican nominee in all likelihood, unless the Republican party changed their rules for how they select their nominee. If he’s not on the ballot in enough states, then other Republican primary candidates theoretically could get enough votes. But if he stays on the ballot in most states, which is the likely outcome, he could still be the Republican nominee.”

“I think that there are compelling arguments on each side about the wisdom of applying this relatively vague provision of the Constitution to these circumstances. On the one hand, I think you have an argument that this is something that’s vague enough that it could be abused in the future. It’s something that could lead voters to greater frustration with the electoral system. With democracy, you can undercut support for democracy by seeming to have an end run around the ability of voters to cast a ballot on a particular candidate. And those are real concerns.”

Shortell adds, “On the flip side, you have also a powerful argument that allowing individuals to get away with and not face consequences for the actions surrounding January 6th is also damaging to democracy and harming.”

“In this case, we’re not talking about taking away someone’s right to vote. We’re not talking about stripping them of citizenship. We’re not talking about imprisoning them. This simply is a provision that says you can’t hold public office if you’ve engaged in an insurrection. There are reasons to believe that that could have a value in reinforcing some of the underlying purposes of democracy,” Shortell said.

Shortell explains there are several paths that could exclude Trump from the ballot, noting some secretaries of state can make that determination on their own, and some states have commissions that do not require the same demands that a court case would. He also pointed out that some legislatures could enact their own policies to exclude Trump.

This is not the first time Oregon has questioned ballot eligibility. In February 2022, the Oregon Supreme Court ruled gubernatorial candidate Nicholas Kristof was ineligible for office based on residency requirements.

Shortell points out Oregon senators are also challenging ballot qualifications under voter-approved Measure 113, which bans lawmakers from reelection if they accrue more than 10 unexcused absences.

Overall, Shortell says it’s difficult to predict whether cases challenging Trump’s candidacy will go to the Supreme Court depending on the legal grounds, noting “It’s really hard for courts to grapple with terms like insurrection, which is not really defined.”