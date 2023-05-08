SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Three Republicans and a former Republican have not showed up on the floor of the Oregon Senate since last Wednesday and if they stay out the rest of this week they could be blocked from running for re-election under a new law overwhelmingly passed by Oregon voters this past November.

The reason for the walkout was finally acknowledged by Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp: the Republicans are opposed to several bills supported by the Democratic majority, including reproductive rights, transgender healthcare and gun control.

The new law states if a lawmaker has 10 or more unexcused absences they are prohibited from running for re-election.

The senators who have now accumulated 6 unexcused absences are Republicans Daniel Bonham, Cedric Hayden and Dennis Lithicum, plus former Republican (and current Independent) Brian Boquist.

Knopp (R-District 27) and Senate President Rob Wagner (D-District 19) have reportedly not spoken for several weeks. There is no word whether Gov. Tina Kotek will bring them together.

Even if the lawmakers do acquire 10 unexcused absences, nothing will immediately happen. But GOP leaders say Measure 113 banning them from running again would be challenged in court.

The Oregon legislature is set to wrap up this session June 25. There is still time to work things out but it did not happen Monday.