PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Changes within the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission continue with a letter of resignation from Chair Paul Rosenbaum Thursday, one week after Gov. Tina Kotek called for an investigation into allegations of the commission’s abuse of power.

In the midst of Kotek’s effort to clean house at the OLCC, she had requested Rosenbaum resign Thursday morning.

“Neither I nor any of my fellow commissioners were part of the investigation,” Rosenbaum said in his formal statement. “In addition, neither I nor any of my fellow commissioners were asked to endorse or otherwise evaluate the investigation.”

Rosenbaum had previously resisted transparency concerns during a 15-minute opening statement to the board, during which he said he didn’t speak out after being briefed on the issue in September because the files had been confidential.

“Now, eight months later, when this blows up in Oregon, in the New York Times, the New York Post, and everything else, you want to look at me and ask me, did I do the right thing? Yes, I did,” Rosenbaum said. “I look at you and tell you without a doubt, this was the right thing to do; confidentiality is confidentiality.”

Rosenbaum’s resignation comes three days after OLCC Director Steve Marks confirmed he would step down from his position following an investigation that he diverted bottles of high-end bourbon for personal use with five other agency leaders.

According to an investigation opened by Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, the officials bought the whiskey using their confidential connections. This conduct goes against Oregon statutes – specifically one that prohibits public officials from personally gaining from using such information.

A unanimous vote appointed Department of Corrections Inspector General Craig Prins as interim director Wednesday, per Kotek’s recommendation.

“I know that we need to identify the internal and external issues that led us to this point. I understand that that’s been difficult for you, and it’s certainly been difficult for the staff,” Prins said while addressing commissioners before his appointment. “And we need to make sure an incident like this doesn’t happen again.”

