The info relates to former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan and La Mota owners Aaron Mitchell and Rosa Cazares

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – KOIN 6 News has learned that federal investigators requested documents related to a cannabis company caught up in controversy and their ties to politicians, specifically former Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan.

Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission spokesperson Mark Pettinger confirmed to KOIN 6 News Wednesday afternoon that federal investigators recently requested records related to those involved.

According to the OLCC, federal investigators requested information related to Fagan and La Mota owners Aaron Mitchell and Rosa Cazares.

When the news broke that Fagan would resign, KOIN 6 News was interviewing Cazares and Mitchel — who made campaign contributions to the secretary as well as other Oregon elected officials.

“I definitely feel horrible for any negative light that has been shined on anyone that has worked with us or that we’ve donated to,” Mitchell said. “We haven’t done anything wrong and they haven’t done anything wrong. There’s absolutely nothing for anyone to find. We don’t understand why we are being scrutinized or Shemia would be scrutinized for working with us. I don’t think this would be an issue if we were running a different kind of business, say chain restaurants. I think Oregon lost a great, great leader.”

On Monday, May 8, Shemia Fagan officially resigned after raising ethical concerns sparked by her paid consulting contract for Veride Holding LLC – an affiliate of La Mota — while her office was auditing the OLCC.

The secretary voluntarily recused herself from the audit, which looked into the OLCC’s regulation of the state’s cannabis industry and concluded that Oregon’s laws are hindering cannabis businesses.

Following the controversy, Fagan held a press conference and said she “terminated my contract” with the marijuana company.

“I owe the people of Oregon an apology,” she said. “I exercised poor judgment by contracting with a company that is owned by my significant political donors and is regulated by an agency that was under audit by my Audits Division. I am sorry for harming the trust that I’ve worked so hard to build with you over the last few years, and I will spend the next two years working hard to rebuild it.”

Public records obtained by KOIN 6 News also showed that Mitchell had filed for a permit to turn a Hazelwood property into a dispensary in 2020 and left the house abandoned.

The derelict property caused distress for the surrounding Hazelwood neighborhood and drained emergency resources until it was demolished on May 24.

