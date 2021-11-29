Oregon AG Ellen Rosenblum: ‘I am not running for governor’

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum in a screen grab from a Twitter video where she announced she will not run for governor, November 29, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, one of the best known and highest profile Democrats currently in office, announced on Twitter Monday she will not run for governor.

“I remain a lawyer at heart,” she said in a video. “I deeply love being the people’s lawyer for Oregon. So upon considerable reflection, I believe I can best continue to serve our state by remaining your attorney general. I am not running for governor so I can keep my eye on the legal ball in our state without political distraction.”

She said she was honored by supporters who urged her to run.

A message from Ellen about the 2022 Oregon Governor's race: pic.twitter.com/6WbfhGUuwv — Ellen Rosenblum (@EllenRosenblum) November 30, 2021

Rosenblum, who will be 71 in early January, declined to enter an already crowded field with both Democrats and Republicans. She has been Oregon Attorney General since 2012.