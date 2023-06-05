'We hope to hold the board accountable and protect the long-term value of Oregon’s investment in Fox Corp'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced her office is investigating the board of directors at Fox Corporation, the parent company of Fox News, claiming the media company breached its stockholder contract while airing false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

Representing the Oregon Public Employment Retirement Fund — which invests in Fox Corp. — Rosenblum says she hopes to hold the media company accountable for airing false claims that Dominion and Smartmatic voting machines were manipulated to count votes against then-President Donald Trump.

“Treasurer Read and I believe that Fox’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties by allowing Fox News to broadcast false claims that Dominion and Smartmatic rigged the 2020 presidential election,” said Rosenblum. “We hope to hold the board accountable and protect the long-term value of Oregon’s investment in Fox Corp.”

The attorney general said the investigation will look into whether Fox should be held accountable for the $787.5 million Dominion settlement over the false election claims. Rosenblum noted while the Dominion suit was settled, the Smartmatic lawsuit against Fox is ongoing.

Additionally, Rosenblum said the Oregon Department of Justice and the Treasury will explore a lawsuit against Fox management on behalf of the company’s harmed investors, including Oregon public employees.

“Fox directors and senior officers manage the company on behalf of its investors. They have a duty to manage the company competently, honestly, and in a manner that prevents foreseeable and catastrophic financial harm like that inflicted upon company’s shareholders by the Dominion and Smartmatic suits,” Rosenblum added in a press release.

“We invest for Oregon’s public servants and we aim to hold Fox’s board of directors, including Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, accountable for their decisions,” said Treasurer Tobias Read, who is a member of the Oregon Investment Council, which sets state investment policy. “Investigating Fox’s books and records is a necessary and significant step in fulfilling our obligation to our beneficiaries.”

Rosenblum furthered that the Dominion lawsuit found that Fox senior executives and on-air anchors knowingly broadcasted the false election claims.