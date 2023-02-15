Senate Bill 599 requires landlords to allow their rental properties to be used as a child care home.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A bill that allows childcare providers to operate in rental homes passed the Oregon Senate with bipartisan support on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 599 requires landlords to allow their rental properties to be used as a family child care home, subject to conditions, according to the bill’s summary.

This legislation will help rural communities in childcare deserts receive adequate assistance, and will particularly help communities of color receive culturally appropriate care.

Co-Chief Sponsor Sen. Dick Anderson said the bill will have a compounding effect on workforce performance, employee tenure and domestic stability.

“I applaud the efforts of the childcare advocates and housing providers for their work on this bill, which has been a multi-year, multi-session project by many dedicated individuals,” Anderson said. “I appreciate their work, consensus, and compromise.”

Fellow Co-Chief Sponsor Sen. Elizabeth Steiner said she is happy the bill passed with bipartisan support.

“Too many parents are struggling to afford child care – if they can even find a place in their community that provides it,” she said. “This is one small but important step towards making sure every Oregon kid has a safe place to learn and play while their parents are at work.”