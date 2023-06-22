Oregon Rep. Paul Evans says the public defender shortage was ‘forty years in the making'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Both the Oregon Senate and House have approved a bill that could solve the state’s ongoing public defender shortage.

In January 2022, the American Bar Association released The Oregon Project: An Analysis of Public Defense Attorney Workloads. The report found that each of Oregon’s 592 contract public defenders would need to work 6,632 hours per year — or 26.6 hours per workday — to complete case-specific tasks.

Later that year, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said hundreds of cases had been dismissed by the courts due to a lack of public defense attorneys. Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici added that the state was short 1,300 public defenders.

According to Metropolitan Public Defenders Executive Director Carl MacPherson, the shortage was a result of a struggling justice system that fails to compensate its public defense attorneys properly.

Increased compensation is one aspect of Senate Bill 337 passed by the Oregon House on Wednesday. The bill claims to invest over $90 million in the Oregon Public Defense Commission.

“I have seen firsthand the importance of making sure people have access to competent counsel.” former public defender and current state Rep. Jason Kropf said. “It is a foundational piece of our criminal justice system. When individuals don’t have representation, it delays the timely and appropriate application of justice.”

The House Majority Office says the measure will also move the OPDC to the executive branch, and form strike response teams that assign public defenders to the court systems that need them most, among other improvements.

The public defender crisis worsened for Oregonians at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but state Rep. Paul Evans says the new policy would improve an issue that was “forty years in the making.”

“This bill provides us with a short-term plan to address a crisis of more than 300 people incarcerated without adequate counsel for arraignment, and a structural fix for the larger problems that got us here,” Rep. Evans said in a statement.

SB 337 now heads to Gov. Tina Kotek’s desk for her consideration.