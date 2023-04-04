PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A bill that would ban the use of Styrofoam food takeout containers passed the Oregon Senate Monday with support from both Democrats and Republicans.

Senate Bill 543 would prohibit the use of polystyrene foam containers and perfluoroalkyl substances in sales of prepared food. Polystyrene is the plastic material used to use Styrofoam, and perfluoroalkyl substances are commonly referred to as PFAS; man-made chemicals known to impact the health of humans and animals and impact the environment.

Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, and Sen. Michael Denbrow, D-Portland, are chief sponsors of the bill. Sollman said the bill is a step toward a more sustainable and mindful approach to consumption.

“Polystyrene doesn’t magically disappear or biodegrade on its own and the fact is that these single-use food-ware products are just not being reclaimed in our recycle process,” she said when she addressed the Senate chamber ahead of the vote Monday.

Researchers say it can take hundreds of years for Styrofoam to decompose. It’s also a significant source of litter and the small pieces it can break down to can harm wildlife and pollute waterways.

Already, nine Oregon cities have enacted similar foam container bans.

Sen. Dick Anderson, a Republican from Lincoln City, said his city has the ban in place and it has helped reduce the trash on the beach. He said typically, he doesn’t like policies with this much reach across the state but in this case, he thinks it’s time to have a statewide bill so cities are all enforcing the same law with the same language.

Republican Sen. Art Robinson, from Cave Junction, said that reach is the reason he voted against the bill.

He addressed his fellow senators Monday and said this bill is trampling on the rights of restaurant owners to choose what container they want to use. He said some might prefer Styrofoam for the price or because it makes for a nicer food presentation.

“America was founded on the principles of freedom. Free enterprise has provided us with a wonderful quality of life. Single-use containers are one of those inventions which enhances our life with virtually no downsides,” he said.

In addition to single-use takeout food containers, the ban also applies to coolers or other containers made of polystyrene foam (even if they’re intended for more than one use) and trays or containers that are solely used to store, ship or transport a food product. Packing peanuts are included in the ban, too.

According to SB 543, a food vendor caught violating the law could be required to pay $100 in fines for each day of the violation. Anyone who sells polystyrene containers or packaging material in Oregon could face a steeper fine of up to $500 per day for the violation.

The Senate passed the bill with a vote of 20-9 Monday. It had its first reading in the House on Tuesday.

If the state passes the bill, it would go into effect Jan. 1, 2025, and Oregon would join Colorado, Washington D.C., Maine, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, Virginia and Washington state in limiting the use of polystyrene.