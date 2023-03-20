The bill would make it a crime for anyone to interfere with a healthcare facility

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN)– Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is putting her support behind House Bill 2002, which lawmakers say would bridge gaps in healthcare access for transgender people and those seeking abortions.

The bill would make it a crime for anyone to interfere with a healthcare facility, punishable by up to a year in prison and a $6,200 fine.

Oregon is currently in a multi-state legal battle, looking to overturn a north Texas lawsuit that would strip FDA approval from a common abortion drug.

“What it would do if we get our way is it would allow a judge to declare that some of the restrictions that are known as REMs on mifepristone are unnecessary,” said Rosenblum.

No ruling has been made in the Texas abortion pill lawsuit yet.