PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The historic ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy this week has halted all legislative business in the U.S. House of Representatives.

House Republicans choose a new leader next week and can hopefully get back to business with a budget deadline looming.

Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenauer has a front-row seat to the happenings in the House.

Elected to the U.S. House in 1996, Congressman Blumenauer represents Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District.

Blemenauer joined Ken Boddie on Eye on Northwest Politics to talk about the vote to remove McCarthy and what the future of the House of Representatives looks like right now.

