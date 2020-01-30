Oregon Democrats seek to change quorum rules, end walkouts

Currently, two-thirds of members of each chamber must be present

SALEM, Ore (AP) – Democrats in the Oregon Statehouse seek to have voters change its quorum rules, so walkouts by lawmakers can no longer stymie legislation.

The joint resolution, filed the week before the Legislature starts its short 2020 session next Monday, seeks to make a majority in the House and the Senate sufficient to constitute a quorum to do business.

In 2019, Republicans staged two walkouts to deny Democrats a quorum in order to tie up bills aiming to stem global warming and proposals on gun control and vaccines.

