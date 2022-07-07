PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Republican Party has its third new leader in less than 18 months after the unexpected resignation of its acting chair last week.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the party said Wednesday that Gresham restaurateur and former legislative candidate Justin Hwang is the new party chair after he was elected vice-chair in late May.

Outgoing chair Herman Baertschiger Jr., recently announced he was resigning effective July 5.

Hwang said in a statement Wednesday that he’s excited to bring a fresh voice along with years of experience as a small business owner. He is the first Korean American to serve as the chair of the state party.