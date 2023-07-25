PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A recent poll by Morning Consult shows Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has the lowest approval rating of any other sitting governor.

According to the poll, Kotek’s approval rating sits at 45%, with 39% of respondents disapproving of the first-term governor’s job.

According to Morning Consult, the poll was taken quarterly from 2021-2023 “among representative samples of registered voters in each state.” The margin of error is +/-1 percentage point and “don’t know/no opinion” responses were not shown in the poll, Morning Consult said.

During her first term as governor, Kotek has prioritized addressing the state’s homelessness and affordable housing — signing three executive orders to tackle the crises on her first full day as governor on Jan. 10, 2023.

In late March, Kotek signed the $200 million Affordable Housing & Emergency Homelessness Response Package, which fully funded Kotek’s Homelessness State of Emergency and aims to shelter and prevent homelessness and boost housing production — including for middle-income earners.

The package included $54 million in rental assistance and rehousing programs for those who are homeless, $33.5 million for eviction defense and $23.8 million towards adding 600 shelter beds in metro areas.

Later in the legislative session, bills were stalled from signature at the governor’s desk amid a Senate Republican-led walkout over what Republican leaders called “unreadable” bills and began as senators were slated to vote on abortion, gender-affirming care and gun bills.

On top of the state’s homeless and affordable housing crises, Kotek also faced several leadership shake-ups in state agencies such as the Oregon Health Authority after OHA Director Patrick Allen stepped down the day she was sworn in. Kotek said while Allen and other OHA staff “stepped up” during the pandemic, she wants to see more focus on behavioral health.

The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission also had a change in leadership after the agency came under fire when an investigation found top OLCC officials directed high-end bourbon to themselves.

OLCC Director Steve Marks stepped down at the governor’s request and she called for Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to investigate.

The governor also pledged to unite Oregonians after a bitterly fought gubernatorial race — the tightest in a decade — in which Republicans sought to break the Democrats’ dominance of the state.

On Nov. 10, 2022, the Associated Press projected Tina Kotek as Oregon’s next governor with 47% of the vote

As Kotek aims to represent all Oregonians, she previously said that she talked to Idaho Gov. Brad Little as Idaho representatives agreed to talk about the Greater Idaho concept.

“I think there are a lot of Oregonians who are frustrated and don’t feel heard. That, I think, is what the movement is about,” Kotek said.

Kotek previously told KOIN 6 News, “I want to reset this relationship with rural Oregonians so that they feel heard, that they are part of the decision-making and making sure their communities can be successful. It’s not just about Portland. It’s about the entire state being successful.”