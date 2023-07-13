PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The bills that sparked the longest Oregon Senate walkout in state history were quietly signed by Gov. Tina Kotek on Thursday, officials say.

The governor’s office confirmed to KOIN 6 that two bills – HB 2002 and HB 2005 – were signed into law and will receive a ceremonial signing at a later date.

HB 2002 guarantees that Oregonians ages 15 or older can access reproductive health care, including abortion. It also allows people of the same age to access care without parental permission in some cases and protects healthcare providers from out-of-state investigations and legal action.

The bill also backs more gender-affirming procedures in insurance coverage — including facial feminization surgery and hair removal treatments — and implements a fine of up to $6,250 and a prison sentence of up to 364 days for anyone who interferes with health care facilities.

Republicans returned to the Senate floor June 15 after a multi-week walkout that stalled dozens of bills and left at least nine Republican and one Independent senator ineligible for re-election under the voter-approved Measure 113.

In order for them to return to the Oregon Senate floor, however, part of the deal was for HB 2002 to be updated to affirm standard abortion care practice set under Roe v. Wade, according to a joint press release from the Senate and House majority offices.

Meanwhile, HB 2005 outlaws firearms without a documented serial number, otherwise known as “ghost guns.” These guns are typically homemade by assembling various pieces of a gun or a kit to create a weapon. Federal laws currently require firearm manufacturers to include serial numbers on weapons, but not on individual parts, which can make guns assembled at home difficult to trace.

Prior to Kotek’s signature, the bill was passed with full support from Senate Democrats, though a few Republicans returning to the Senate floor voted against it.

The bill states that the manufacturing, importing, sale or transfer of an undetectable firearm could result in a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, a $250,000 fine or both. The possession of an undetectable firearm could result in a maximum prison sentence of 364 days, a $6,250 fine or both. Repeat offenses would come with harsher punishments.

Anyone caught selling or transferring a gun without a serial number could face a maximum fine of $1,000 on their first conviction or 364 days in jail.