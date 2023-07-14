PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Ethics Commission has voted to open a formal investigation into former Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan on Friday.

The commission heard a preliminary report following Fagan’s resignation back in May after she was forced to step down over ethical concerns stemming from a side job consulting for a cannabis firm her office was auditing.

In a preliminary review sent to KOIN 6 News on Friday afternoon, the commission found “a substantial objective basis to believe Fagan engaged in a prohibited use of position and may have failed to disclose conflicts of interest.”

In the report, Fagan’s attorney wrote, “Neither Veriede Holding LLC, Rosa Cazares nor Aaron Mitchell wielded any undue or inappropriate influence over Ms Fagan … Ms. Fagan carefully reviewed [the ethics committee] guidelines and called and spoke with Monica Walker at OGEC [the committee] three separate times to understand her ethical obligations, including any potential conflicts of interest, and to determine which rules apply to private employment for public officials.”

Since her resignation, federal investigators have requested records related to Fagan and the owners of the cannabis company La Mota, Mitchell and Cazares, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission confirmed to KOIN 6 News.

