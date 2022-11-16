PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon House Democratic Caucus headlined its leadership team for the 2023 legislative session with two re-elections on Wednesday.

Julie Fahey was re-elected as House Majority Leader, and Dan Rayfield was re-nominated to serve as the Oregon House of Representatives speaker.

“Oregonians sent us to Salem with a strong majority to fix the most pressing, urgent issues facing this state. Voters saw a vision from Democrats that recognized the everyday challenges that Oregon families face, offered real solutions to the state’s problems, and stayed true to shared Oregonian values,” Fahey said. “This leadership team represents constituents from across Oregon, and they’ll bring the diversity of their backgrounds and experiences to the upcoming legislative session. House Democrats are ready to lead this state into the future.”

The full House Democratic Leadership Team is as follows:

Nominee for Speaker of the House: Dan Rayfield (Corvallis)

Nominee for Speaker Pro Tem: Paul Holvey (Eugene)

Majority Leader: Julie Fahey (West Eugene/Junction City)

Majority Whip: Andrea Valderrama (Outer East Portland)

Deputy Majority Whip: Rob Nosse (SE/NE Portland)

Assistant Majority Leader: Pam Marsh (Southern Jackson County)

Assistant Majority Leader: Jason Kropf (Bend)

Assistant Majority Leader: Dacia Grayber (Tigard)

“During the 2023 session, we’ll stay laser-focused on tackling the state’s most pressing issues: driving down the cost of living, urgently addressing the homelessness and affordable housing crisis, supporting working families and small businesses, investing in community safety, and championing stronger schools,” Fahey said.