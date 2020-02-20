Oregon House GOP members return amid short-session slowdown

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A day after skipping a scheduled night session in the short legislative session, Republican lawmakers were back on the floor of the Oregon House of Representatives Wednesday — but showed no interest in picking up their pace.

The session held Wednesday lasted for hours as Republican lawmakers refused to waive a rule that requires bills to be read in their entirety before a vote is held. House Speaker Tina Kotek also flexed her political muscle by invoking a “call of the House” which prevents anyone from leaving the House floor.

But keeping members on the floor meant many people who had come to the Capitol to meet with House lawmakers had their meetings canceled.

“We can’t send everybody home, we’ve had people come from Pendleton, Southern Oregon — all over the state,” said Robert Camarillo with the Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council.

Also complicating the situation is the fact that the 2020 session of the Legislature lasts only 35 days and lawmakers have to be gone by early March.

The question remains as to whether Republicans will stage a walkout to block the cap-and-trade bill from a vote.

The Oregon House of Representatives, Feb. 19, 2020. (KOIN)