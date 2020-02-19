Oregon House GOP won’t show for night session

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon House Republicans announced they will not show up for the night session of the legislative session that began earlier Tuesday.

Last year, the GOP walked out of legislative sessions to block any movement on a cap-and-trade bill. They threatened to walk out again this session as well.

But Gov. Kate Brown announced a landmark compromise between environmental groups and representatives from the timber industry on February 10.

OR House Republicans announce they will not show up tonite for session #KOIN6NEWS #BREAKING https://t.co/d14sazys8n pic.twitter.com/wqu4YcUccJ — Lisa Balick (@lisabKOIN) February 19, 2020

Tuesday’s work session on cap-and-trade was canceled, but a public hearing and possible work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Earlier, Republican lawmakers in the House insisted that bills coming to the floor be read in their entirety instead of being summarized, which slowed things down substantially.

The 2020 session of the Legislature lasts only 35 days, being an even-year short session.

House Republican leader Christine Drazan told reporters the Republicans were not attempting to deny a quorum but to address pacing of the legislative session.

In a statement released Monday — a day before the expected introduction of the cap and trade bill — the Canby Republican said, “Slowing down the pace allows us to work together to govern, rather than simply substituting closed door negotiations with special interests, for a public process with elected officials. … This is a new version of cap and trade and it deserves to be fully vetted.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.