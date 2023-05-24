A retail theft mission, led by PPB, led to eight arrests on May 4, 2023. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon business owners are celebrating after the House passed a bill Tuesday that creates stricter punishments for organized retail crime.

Senate Bill 340 passed the Senate in April and now with the House’s approval, it heads to Gov. Tina Kotek for her signature.

The bill authorizes a judge to impose a 24-month prison sentence for a person convicted of committing organized retail theft, and the sentence could be longer if the person has a previous conviction.

It amends Oregon law to give prosecutors 180 days instead of 90 days to add together the value of the stolen property.

Proponents of the bill say it removes barriers to allow for more effective prosecution of organized retail theft, such as allowing individual theft transactions to be added together if they were committed against the same or multiple victims in a 1-year period.

The new law says suspects in organized retail theft can be tried for a property crime in any county where one of the crimes they’re suspected of was committed, as long as the multiple crimes they’re accused of were committed within 180 days of one another.

Lastly, the bill amends Oregon law to make it a felony if a suspect creates a substantial risk of serious physical injury during the course of a second-degree theft.

“As organized retail theft groups engage in more aggressive actions towards employees this will ensure appropriate accountability for such actions,” wrote representatives from the Northwest Grocery Association, Oregon Business & Industry, and the Organized Retail Crime Association of Oregon.

These three groups made policy and funding recommendations on SB 340 and were glad to see it pass the House on Tuesday.

“Senate Bill 340… was designed to ensure that retailers and law enforcement have the necessary tools to detect, deter, and hold accountable those who commit organized retail theft,” they wrote.

Together, the task force is still pushing for the passage of two other retail crime-related bills: Senate Bill 900 and Senate Bill 318.

The bill passed the House with a vote of 51-1.

These bills passed the Senate Judiciary Committee but have not received a vote on the Senate Floor yet. The Senate is currently at a standstill after Republican Senators walked out on May 3, preventing the Senate from reaching its two-thirds quorum that’s required to vote on any piece of legislation.

Republican senators have now been absent for 16 days of the legislative session.