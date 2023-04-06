PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kevin Mannix was hospitalized “as a precaution” on Thursday, the Oregon state House representative confirmed.

“I had some shortness of breath today which raised issues about my general condition. As a precaution I was taken to Salem Hospital where a comprehensive series of tests is being carried out,” Mannix (R-District 21) stated on Thursday. “As of this time I am feeling much better and the doctors are evaluating me to track down the shortness of breath. The shortness of breath has gone away but we want to see if there is an underlying condition.”

Oregon’s House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson stated he left the Capitol under medical supervision.

“Our Caucus is sending our prayers to both he and his family during this time,” Breese-Iverson said in a statement.

Mannix says he’s being well-cared for at Salem Hospital.

