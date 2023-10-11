PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon Speaker of the House Dan Rayfield announced his run in the 2024 Democratic primary for attorney general on Wednesday.

As attorney general, Rayfield says he will work with law enforcement and criminal justice reform advocates to address drug addiction, homelessness, and crime.

His agenda also includes addressing gun violence, climate change, and protecting reproductive rights, “so women in our state always have safe access to abortion.”

“As Oregon’s Speaker of the House, a legislator and an attorney, I have always worked for a safer, healthier and more just future for Oregonians,” Rayfield said in a statement. “I’m running to be Oregon’s next attorney general to focus on keeping our families and communities safe–and making sure every Oregonian has the opportunity to succeed and thrive.”

While Rayfield announced his bid for AG, he had not filed for candidacy at the time of his announcement, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.

In a press release, Rayfield highlighted his work as house speaker and co-chair of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means. Rayfield says he helped increase background checks for firearms, added classes to the Department of Public Safety and Standards Training so officers can get on the road faster, added state troopers, and bolstered the crime lab. He also practices general civil litigation and consumer protection.

So far, Rayfield has received an endorsement from Congresswoman Andrea Salinas (OR-06), who said, “Dan Rayfield’s commitment to service and demonstrated record of delivering for Oregonians are what we need in Oregon’s next attorney general.”

In a statement, retired Corvallis Chief of Police Nick Hurley added, “I’ve worked in Oregon law enforcement for more than 20 years … “I know Dan understands what the attorney general can do to help make Oregon safer and has the record of leadership to make it happen.”

“I believe the attorney general can play an incredibly important role in Oregon’s future,” said Rayfield. “I’m excited about the campaign and look forward to reaching out to Oregonians across the state to talk about how we can do that work together.”

Rayfield’s announcement comes after Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced she will not seek a fourth term despite the position not having term limits.