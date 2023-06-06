PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – More than a month after the Republican-led walkout started in the Oregon Senate, Democratic lawmakers are holding a press conference on Tuesday in an effort to call their colleagues back to the floor as bills remain stalled without quorum.

Republican and Independent lawmakers claim they staged the walkout, which began on May 3, over “unreadable” bills introduced by Democrats. The day the walkout began, the Senate was slated to vote on bills on reproductive rights, gender-affirming care, and gun restrictions.

The press conference comes on the second day during which walkout participants may face a $325 fine for participating in the walkout.

Lawmakers attending the press conference include representatives David Gomberg; Khanah Oham; Travis Nelson; Courtney Neron; Hoa Nguyen and Ben Bowman. Senators Michael Dembrow, Jeff Golden and Kayse Jama are also slated to attend.

The call for their colleagues to return to the Senate floor echoes calls from Democratic Senate President Rob Wagner who previously told KOIN 6 News, “We need people to do their Constitutional duty. In every other state in this country, we ask people to not get paid if they don’t show up to work and here, we’re just asking people to come to the floor, have a robust conversation out in the open. If you need to vote ‘No,’ that’s OK, but at least have the conversation. Respect our democracy.”

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp previously told KOIN 6 News that Democrats are not following the rules when it comes to bill readability.

“The big issue on May 3 was the revelation that the Senate had been not following its rules and not following the law as it relates to the readability factor of summaries that are on legislation,” Knopp said. “Democrats have an opportunity to be bipartisan and they’re choosing not to be, they’re choosing to be extremely partisan. There are lots of bills we don’t like that we’ve allowed to go forward but what we’re not willing to do is to allow unlawful and unconstitutional bills to go forward. Unfortunately, some of these bills fall into that category.”

Since the walkout began, nine Republican senators and one Independent senator have accumulated 10 unexcused absences. These absences reject them from holding the next term of office under Measure 113, which voters approved in November 2022.

The 10 senators who are now ineligible to run for re-election for the next term include: Sen. Lynn Findley (R-Vale); Sen. Bill Hansell (R-Athena); Sen. Tim Knopp (R-Bend); Sen. Art Robinson (R-Cave Junction); Sen. Kim Thatcher (R-Keizer); Sen. Suzanne Weber (R-Tillamook); Sen. Daniel Bonham (R-The Dalles); Sen. Brian Boquist (I-Rural Polk & Yamhill Counties); Sen. Dennis Linthicum (R-Klamath Falls); and Sen. Cedric Hayden (R-Fall Creek).

Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp said Measure 113 will likely be challenged in the courts.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to House Republicans for a response to the press conference.

This is a developing story.