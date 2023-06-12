SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — After a month-long walkout, there are talks to get Republican senators back on the Oregon House floor — but the clock is ticking as the session ends later in June.

Talks between the two sides began over the weekend behind closed doors. One sign that there is progress being made is that Senate President Rob Wagner did not call roll Monday, meaning that the absent senators will not be fined $325.

In chatting with multiple senators, KOIN 6 News confirmed a lot of the wheeling and dealing is over an abortion rights bill and a gun control bill.

There could be parts of those bills tossed out, like raising the age to purchase many guns from 18 to 21. Also, instead of getting rid of parental notification for those under the age of 15 seeking an abortion, there could be a workaround to allow a healthcare provider to provide services in certain cases.

This is all a work in progress, but it’s a turnaround since Democrats had maintained there were not willing to make changes to the bills.