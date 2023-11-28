PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four Oregon officials, three of whom have resigned, were listed as accused lawmakers in a recent report on sexual harassment in state government. And according to the National Women’s Defense League, this issue persists in most states.

In “Abuse of Power: Uncovering A Decade of Sexual Harassment in State Government”, the organization used media reports and public documents to determine which elected state officials have been accused of sexual harassment since 2013.

The data shows that 130 legislators were accused by 359 people, but NWDL estimated that the exact numbers could be up to three times greater due to the number of cases that go under-reported by sexual harassment victims and legislatures.

Delaware, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine and New Jersey were the only state governments without known sexual harassment allegations, but researchers also attributed that to the lack of public reporting.

Overall, the report shows that 96% of the accused lawmakers were men and the remainder were women. The data also reveals that sexual harassment allegations are nearly equal among the two political parties, with 54% of allegations against Republicans and 46% against Democrats.

According to NWDL, there’s an average of two public accusers across the 130 legislators — and some of them had more than 20 allegations against them.

“Meaningful complaints were made by several survivors about an individual lawmaker, only to have those allegations not given credence or not seen as a serious violation,” report contributors wrote. “These survivors were warning the public about the potential danger public employees face, and the seriousness of harassment claims.”

In Oregon, David Gomberg, Diego Hernandez, Jeff Kruse and Bill Post were listed as accused lawmakers. Gomberg is the only official who still serves the state government, while the others have all resigned.

Across the board, 45% of the accusers were legislative staffers — but state officials including Oregon Sen. Sara Gelser have also spoken out about sexual harassment. The report notes her interview with OPB in which she spoke about inappropriate behavior at the capitol.

Hernandez, the Oregon lawmaker with the most allegations against him, was accused of sexual harassment by seven different individuals. According to a previous KOIN 6 report, several women accused the former representative of becoming “controlling and abusive” after their relationship ended.

The official report on the accusations against Hernandez was released in January 2021, and he resigned that February — just a few days before his colleagues were scheduled to vote on whether to expel him.