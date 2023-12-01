'This is an antiquated legacy of the prohibitionist era and it is past time to end it'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden and U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer re-introduced a bill looking to boost the kombucha industry by targeting the way the beverage is taxed.

On Thursday, the Democrats re-introduced the “Keeping Our Manufacturers from Being Unfairly taxed while Championing Health Act,” or KOMBUCHA Act, which would stop “unfair” federal alcohol taxes on kombucha companies.

“Kombucha is not the same as beer or other alcoholic beverages, and it shouldn’t be taxed the same way,” Sen. Wyden said. “It’s time to update alcohol tax laws to exempt kombucha from excise taxes. My KOMBUCHA Act would do just that to protect small businesses and create more jobs in Oregon and nationwide.

Under IRS code, Kombucha is subject to excise taxes meant for beverages with “significantly higher” alcohol content, the lawmakers explained. They furthered, “the reality is consumers do not buy and drink kombucha because of its alcohol content.”

Kombucha is a nonintoxicating beverage with trace amounts of alcohol and consumers would have to drink between five and ten bottles to equal the amount of alcohol in one bottle of beer, officials pointed out. According to the lawmakers, kombucha usually contains less than .5% of alcohol, noting the amount may increase slightly during transport or when handled by third parties.

The KOMBUCHA Act would amend the IRS Code to increase the alcohol-by-volume limit for the beverage from 0.5% to 1.25%.

“It is outrageous that kombucha is taxed like beer. This is an antiquated legacy of the prohibitionist era and it is past time to end it. Our legislation will relieve small businesses from these unnecessary tax burdens and support a growing industry in Oregon and across the country,” said Rep. Blumenauer.

Officials said by 2025, the kombucha industry is projected to have an economic impact of $5.25 billion in the United States.